Dublin Duo Return Home From AFLW Early Due To Covid-19

Dublin stars Niamh McEvoy and Sinead Goldrick have brought their season with Melbourne Demons in the AFLW to an end prematurely due to Covid-19.

Amid the growing uncertainty and stricter travel restrictions, the All-Ireland winning duo have decided to travel home to Ireland and will miss the club’s first-ever AFL Women’s final this Saturday.

“With so much uncertainty in the world at the moment, we think what’s best for Niamh and Sinead is to be back home in Ireland with their families,” AFLW Football Manager Daniel McPherson told Melbourne Media.

“Whilst we would obviously love for both of them to be lining up for us against GWS in our first ever AFLW final this Saturday, we took the view that getting them home safely was far more important at this point in time.

“Niamh and Sinead have been outstanding additions to our group this year.

“Within a few short months, they have been able to learn a whole new game and have both become significant contributors in our performances this season.

“They are both terrific competitors who have worked incredibly hard on their AFL craft. We will miss having them with us as we head into our first AFL Women’s Finals Series.

“We know the girls are disappointed that it has ended like this for now, but we look forward to hopefully seeing them back next season.”

Goldrick and McEvoy signed for the AFLW side in October of last year, just weeks after Dublin completed a historic three-in-a-row win.

McEvoy missed the first round of the season through illness. But made her debut in round two against the Western Bulldogs, a team that also boasts two Irish recruits in Aisling McCarthy and Katy Herron.

In their statement, Melbourne FC said they were hopeful the Dublin duo will return to the ALFW in the 2021 season.