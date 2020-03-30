Former Dublin Hurler Discharged After Recovering From Covid-19

Former Dublin hurler Michael Carton has been discharged from hospital after recovering from the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Earlier this month, the O’Tooles club man announced his diagnosis and shared his symptoms in an effort to warn people to remain indoors and to follow the HSE and government advice.

“So I had been self-isolating for a few days with flu-like symptoms. Got tested and came back positive for COVID-19 Saturday! A few things I’ve learned, 1. It’s very tough self-isolating when you’re feeling really sick, texts and phone calls from friends and family really do help!”, he wrote on Twitter on St Patrick’s Day.

“The symptoms I had were a headache, chills and fever. No respiratory problems so don’t just be looking for a cough,” he warned while confirming that he had been admitted to hospital.

Carton spent 11 days in the hospital but thankfully 14 days after his first symptoms appeared, they have cleared up and he took to social media on Sunday to announce that he was discharged.

“Haven’t tweeted in a while, so I got out of hospital on Tuesday after a very long 11 days, I just put my phone away and loved spending time with my family at home,” he said.

“I tested positive again in hospital but once I reached 14 days after my first symptoms, I was completely symptom-free.

“I was discharged (the doctors were happy with my blood results) I’m very grateful to the staff in the Mater Hospital, most of the nurses looking after me weren’t from that ward, so they were working with a new team in really hazardous conditions doing their very best.

“I’d just like to thank everyone again, I’ve never been too emotional but I was overwhelmed by all the messages from everybody to me and all my family from all walks of life, my energy levels still aren’t great but improving every day so thanks again.”

Carton opted out of the Dublin panel in 2015 after a 12-year inter-county career. During his time, he won a National League medal and a Leinster Championship title under Anthony Daly’s stewardship.