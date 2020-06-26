Wexford To Face Galway As Provincial Hurling Draws Take Place

Leinster champions Wexford will take on Galway in the Leinster hurling semi-final as the draws for the 2020 Munster and Leinster Hurling Championships have taken place.

On Friday afternoon, the GAA confirmed that that the All-Ireland Hurling Championship will revert to a straight provincial knockout format, as there was prior to the introduction of the round-robin system in 2018.

There will be two rounds of ‘back-door’ qualifiers before the All-Ireland quarter-finals which are scheduled to take place on the weekend of November 14/15 with the semi-finals taking place the following weekend.

The All-Ireland Hurling Final will take place on Sunday, December 13 preceded by the 2020 Joe McDonagh Final.

Mattie Kenny’s Dublin side will travel to Portlaoise once again in the Leinster quarter-final to face 2019 Joe McDonagh champions Laois in a replay of last year’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final with the winner set to face Kilkenny in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, in Munster, newly crowned Division 1A champions Limerick will take on neighbouring rivals Clare in the quarter-final with the winner set to face Tipperary. Kieran Kingston’s Cork will welcome Waterford in the other penultimate game.

The draws for the 2020 provincial hurling championships are as follows:

Munster Hurling Championship Draw 2020

Quarter-final: Limerick v Clare

Semi-final 1: Cork v Waterford

Semi-final 2: Tipperary v Limerick/Clare

_____

Leinster Hurling Championship Draw 2020

Quarter-final: Laois v Dublin

Semi-final 1: Galway v Wexford

Semi-final 2: Laois/Dublin v Kilkenny

To see the full 2020 fixtures master plan, click here.