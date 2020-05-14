Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day Six

Welcome to day six of Pundit Arena’s daily GAA trivia challenge.

Each day, we’ll give you 20 questions and 20 clues, similar to a crossword, and you have to guess the answers before the time runs out.

So, for example, if the clue was, ‘The All-Ireland finals take place here’ the answer would be, ‘Croke Park’.

You have five minutes to try to get all 20. Let us know what score you get, and what time you complete the quiz in.

And be sure to challenge your friends.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.





Follow the links below for our other GAA trivia challenges.

