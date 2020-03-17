Appointment-Only Covid-19 Testing To Begin In Croke Park On St Patrick’s Day

Croke Park will today transform into a drive-through testing facility for Covid-19 with those attending not having to leave their cars.

On Monday, it was reported that GAA HQ was judged to have been suitable for a service of this scale after the HSE approached the organisation with the “high-level request”.

It is believed that the tunnel which runs from the Hogan Stand through to the Cusack Stand on the opposite side is a suitable location for the testing for Covid-19.

The service will not be walk-in but by appointment only. According to RTÉ’s health correspondent Fergal Bowers, the service at Croke Park will be open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm. People will be processed in the outer Cusack Car park before being tested.

Like many other sporting bodies, the GAA confirmed on Thursday, in a joint statement with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Camogie Association, that all activities, including training and matches, are suspended until March 29, though it is expected that the ban will last longer than that.

“In light of this morning’s Government announcement, the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have decided to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29 (inclusive) from midnight”, their statement read.

“This is to include all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.

“We will continue to liaise with Government officials and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on our competitions.

“In the meantime, the Association is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the health authorities.”

