Cork & Tipperary Name Teams Ahead Of Leeside Battle In Allianz League

Cork and Tipperary have named their teams for their clash in the Allianz Hurling League on Saturday evening at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Tipperary manager Kieran Kingston has made five changes to the side who lost to Waterford in round one of the league.

Kingston has opted to rest a number of his UCC contingent after they helped the college reach the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup earlier this week.

Niall O’Leary, Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Shane Kingston have been named on the bench.

Goalkeeper Anthony Nash has also been left out of the starting side, with Patrick Collins named instead. Colm Spillane starts in the full-back line.

In midfield, Luke Meade partners Bill Cooper while Robbie O’Flynn is named at wing-forward.

In the full-forward line, Alan Cadogan and Declan Dalton are chosen to start alongside Patrick Horgan. Conor Lehane moves to the bench.

Meanwhile, Tipperary have made just one change following their opening-round loss to Limerick in Thurles last weekend.

Following his exploits for UL in the Fitzgibbon Cup, Kilruane McDonagh’s Cian Darcy has been named to start for Liam Sheedy’s men.

McDonagh comes into the team in place of Bryan O’Meara, who drops to the bench.

Throw-in on Saturday evening in Pairc Ui Chaoimh is 7 pm.

The game will be broadcast live on RTE and eir Sport.

Cork

Cork team v Tipperary: Patrick Collins; Colm Spillane, Robert Downey, Sean O’Donoghue; Chris O’Leary, Tim O’Mahony, Damien Cahalane; Bill Cooper, Luke Meade; Robbie O’Flynn, Seamus Harnedy, Aidan Walsh; Alan Cadogan, Declan Dalton, Patrick Horgan.

Replacements: Anthony Nash, Niall O’Leary, Sean O’Leary-Hayes, Christopher Joyce, Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Kingston, Sean Twomey, Conor Lehane, Brian Turnbull, Michael O’Halloran.

Tipperary

Tipperary team v Cork: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher, Sean O’Brien; Seamus Kennedy, Padraic Maher, Paddy Cadell; Alan Flynn, Willie Connors; John McGrath, Cian Darcy, Michael Breen; Mark Kehoe, Jason Forde, Jake Morris

Replacements: Daragh Mooney, Jerome Cahill, Seamus Callanan, Paul Flynn, Brian McGrath, Jamie Moloney, Craig Morgan, Joe O’Dwyer, Bryan O’Meara, Niall O’Meara, Dillion Quirke