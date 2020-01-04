Round-Up: Kilcoo Book Maiden Final While Corofin March Towards History

Reigning champions Corofin will face Kilcoo in the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final later this month after the two sides booked their spots with respective wins over Nemo Rangers and Ballyboden St Enda’s today.

In the first of this afternoon’s clashes, Corofin recorded a comfortable victory over Cork side Nemo Rangers in Ennis before Down’s Kilcoo reached their first ever All-Ireland final with a three-point victory over Ballyboden.

The club football final is set for January 19 with the hurling final to follow later that afternoon.

Read our round-up of the semi-final stage below.

_____

Corofin 1-10 Nemo Rangers 0-7

Corofin maintained their run for a third successive All-Ireland title with a strong win over Nemo Rangers in the semi-final in Ennis this afternoon.

Micheál Lundy scored a goal after less than one minute to give Corofin the perfect start to the game. The Galway outfit flew into a seven-point lead by the time Nemo Rangers opened their account in the 24th minute.

Despite not scoring for a period of 12 minutes during the first half, Corofin continued to dominate the opening proceedings and led by 1-5 to 0-2 at the break.

Corofin had an early opportunity to seal the victory when they found themselves with an opportunity in front of goal early in the second half but Lundy was unable to covert. Led by Luke Connolly, Nemo launched a spirited attack and kicked three points in response.

Ian Burke stretched Corofin’s lead to seven points and while the Cork side tried to find late goals, it was the reigning champions who booked their place in the All-Ireland final later this month.

_____

Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-11 Kilcoo 2-8

Kilcoo are through to their first ever All-Ireland club final after a hard fought three-point victory over Ballyboden St Enda’s in Kingspan Breffni this afternoon.

Ballyboden enjoyed the majority of possession during the opening period of the game, however, it was Kilcoo who struck first. Aidan Branagan brilliantly set up Ryan Johnston for Kilcoo’s first goal in the 20th minute and that helped the Down side take a two-point lead into the break.

Ryan and Colm Basquel did their part to steady the ship for the Dublin champions in the second period and together with Kieran Kennedy, they narrowed the gap to just one point shortly after the break.

Their revival was halted midway through the second-half when Daryl Branagan scored his side’s second goal while an excellent save from Darragh Gogan prevented Kilcoo’s third.

Ballyboden continued to attack but a number of missed opportunities let Kilcoo off the hook and it was the Down champions who finished strongly with a point from Ryan McEvoy to seal their place in the 2020 decider.