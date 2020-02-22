Clare Ring The Changes For Allianz League Clash With Kilkenny

Clare manager Brian Lohan has made six changes to his side for their trip to UPMC Nowlan Park to face Kilkenny in the Allianz Hurling League.

John Conlon returns to lead the side after serving a one-match suspension following his red card received against Wexford earlier this month. The team captain is named at full-forward while Colin Guilfoyle and Domhnall McMahon make their way into the half-forward line. David Fitzgerald, Seadna Morey and Aaron Cunningham are the players to make way.

In defence, Conor Cleary and Pat O’Connor are introduced in place of Shane Golden and Cathal Malone while there is also a change in goal with Donal Tuohy reinstalled in the starting team.

Clare currently sit top of the Group B table but Kilkenny are not far behind despite their loss to Wexford.

Brian Cody has made three changes for the visit of the Banner County on Sunday with Adrian and Darren Mullen introduced into the starting team while the rest of the Ballyhale Shamrocks contingent continue to be rested.

Darren Mullen is named in the half-back line while Adrian starts in the half-forward line alongside John Donnelly and the returning Richie Leahy who featured in the Fitzgibbon Cup final for IT Carlow earlier this month.

Michael Carey, Martin Keoghan and James Maher are the players to drop out.

Throw-in at UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday is 2pm.

Meanwhile, Cork and Limerick have named their starting teams for Sunday’s Group A clash in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and you can find all the details here.

Kilkenny team v Clare: Darren Brennan; Conor Browne, Huw Lawlor, Ciaran Wallace; Conor Delaney, Paddy Deegan, Darren Mullen; Cillian Buckley, Alan Murphy; Adrian Mullen, John Donnelly, Richie Leahy; Billy Ryan, Richie Hogan, Walter Walsh.

Clare team v Kilkenny: Donal Tuohy; Liam Corry, Conor Cleary, Jack Browne; Stephen O’Halloran, Pat O’Connor, Aidan McCarthy; David McInerney, Tony Kelly; Colin Guilfoyle, David Reidy, Domhnall McMahon; Ryan Taylor, John Conlon, Shane O’Donnell.