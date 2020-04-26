Home GAA Quiz: Name The Top Hurling Championship Scorers Of All Time

Can you name the 12 top hurling championship scorers of all time? 

These 12 hurlers are all notable names in the game, with some legendary figures included. Five of the top championship scorers of all time are still playing and could yet rise further up through the ranks before retirement beckons.

You will have five minutes to complete the quiz. As a hint, we have included the years in which each hurler played. You do not need to include the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get. Don’t forget to check out some of our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.


