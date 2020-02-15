Callanan Starts As Tipp & Galway Name Strong Teams For League Clash

Tipperary captain Seamus Callanan will make his first start of the Allianz Hurling League as part of a formidable team to face Galway in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

In total, Liam Sheedy has made four changes to the side who narrowly lost out to Cork a fortnight ago with Cathal Barrett, John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer and Barry Heffernan also named to start against the Tribesmen.

Barrett is restored to his corner-back position while Heffernan has been named at full-back with Ronan Maher moving to wing-back. Having recovered from a head injury suffered in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer is named at centre-forward while Callanan takes his place in a potent full-forward line between John McGrath and Jason Forde.

Joe O’Dwyer, Paddy Cadell, Willie Connors, and Mark Kehoe are the players to make way in the team. Tipperary travel to Galway knowing that, following their opening two losses to Limerick and Cork, a win is crucial to keeping their hopes of a place in the knock-out stages alive.

Meanwhile, Shane O’Neill has made several changes from the Galway team who lost to Limerick for this weekend’s clash with St Thomas’ star Fintan Burke set to make his senior debut for the side.

James Skehill, Niall Burke and Conor Cooney will all make their first starts of this year’s Allianz League campaign while Joe Canning and Tadgh Haran have both been declared fit after suffering knocks earlier in the competition.

Darren Morrissey, Shane Cooney and Fintan Burke are all named in defence while Cathal Mannion and Adrian Tuohey are moved to the midfield pairing. Niall Burke starts at half-forward alongside Canning and Haran while Conor Cooney, Conor Whelan and Sean Blehane make up the full-forward line.

Following a number of postponed fixtures on Saturday due to Storm Dennis, a pitch inspection in Pearse Stadium will take place early Sunday morning. Throw-in is currently set for 2pm.

Tipperary team v Galway: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Barry Heffernan, Sean O’Brien; Seamus Kennedy, Padraic Maher, Ronan Maher; Alan Flynn, Michael Breen; Jake Morris, John O’Dwyer, Cian Darcy; John McGrath, Seamus Callanan, Jason Forde.

Replacements: Barry Hogan, Ger Browne, Willie Connors, Paul Flynn, Paul Maher, Brian McGrath, Craig Morgan, Joe O’Dwyer, Bryan O’Meara, Niall O’Meara, Dillon Quirke.

Galway team v Tipperary: J Skehill; D Morrissey, G McInerney S Loftus; P Mannion, S Cooney, F Burke; C Mannion, A Tuohy; N Burke, J Canning, T Haran; S Bleahene, C Whelan, C Cooney.

Replacements: E Murphy, TJ Brennan, P Killeen, S Linnan, J Grealish, C Walsh, E Niland, J Flynn, B Concannon, D Kilcommins, J Mannion.