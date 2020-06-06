Can You Get Full Marks In Our Bumper Hurling Quiz Of The Noughties?

It’s time to test how good your memory is with our bumper hurling quiz of the noughties.

Last time we tested your knowledge of the decade just passed and now we want to cast your mind back even further to see if you can remember what dominated the hurling headlines between 2000 and 2009.

Kilkenny, of course, dominated the decade with Cork peaking in the middle. Waterford, Tipperary and Limerick all fought to close the gap on Brian Cody’s side but the Cats continued to reign supreme.

The noughties were not without their talking points with managers coming and going, controversies aplenty, and new stars born.

We have compiled 20 questions that cover all the major happenings in the world of hurling during the noughties from memorable All-Ireland final moments to general trivia.

There is no time limit on this quiz so no need to rush. Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.

