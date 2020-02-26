“I Felt A Bit Numb Because I Came Down Hard, I Lost Feeling In My Arm”

Tipperary star John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer has returned to training and will be available to face Waterford at the weekend following the knock he took against Cork in the Allianz League earlier this month.

The 28-year-old received lengthy treatment in the closing period of their 2-24 to 1-25 loss and was stretchered off the field in a neck brace with a suspected concussion.

Fears were immediately allayed by Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy after the game and speaking at an Allianz Leagues Sponsorship Renewal Media Event this week, O’Dwyer confirmed that he did not suffer a concussion and has returned to training.

“Against Cork, it was more precautionary than anything. I was actually scheduled to play against Galway two weeks after, but it was called off.

“I got a little procedure done on my ankle last week, a top-up on the operation from last year so I missed the weekend. I’m back training now so all is good.”

The incident occurred when O’Dwyer entered a huddle for possession and received a “knock on the chin” according to his manager. After his treatment on the field, he was transferred to hospital, as a precaution, where he was released hours later.

“I think it was just the way I landed more than anything else. I didn’t really lose consciousness, I felt a bit numb because I came down so hard, I lost feeling in my arm.

“That was about it, there was nothing major. I said it to the lads when I was lying on the pitch, ‘I’m perfectly fine’. The first thing I said was that my helmet broke. That is all I was worried about.

“It was just precaution by our doctor and by the Cork medical team, who were good enough to come in, to give a hand. It was precaution more than anything.

“I got home at about 3 o clock in the morning. So I was in the neck brace for about maybe four or five hours. It was frustrating trying to go to the toilet, but all was good. No major injuries, it was pretty sore, but no concussions.”

The topic of concussion is not often discussed in Gaelic games until a specific incident occurs. While protocols are often questions, ‘Bubbles’ insists that the issue is taken very seriously within the organisation and in his camp especially.

“The protocols are nearly the same for every sport, you just go through the questions. If they feel you haven’t passed the questions enough you go inside then to do further tests, like a memory test. I didn’t even have to do that. I’ve got concussions before.

“The protocol around concussion, especially in our group, is top-notch. There is never any doubt from the doctor, if he feels you are in any way incapable he will whip you out.”

