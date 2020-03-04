Ballyhale & Borris-Ileigh Share Bragging Rights In AIB Club Team 2020

Back-to-back All-Ireland senior club hurling winners Ballyhale Shamrocks and beaten finalists Borris-Ileigh are well represented in the AIB Club Hurling Team of the Year with five representatives each.

The Kilkenny and Tipperary clubs also make up the nominations for the AIB Club Hurler of the Year with former Tipperary captain Brendan Maher nominated alongside Ballyhale’s TJ Reid and Evan Shefflin.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Club Team of the Year is comprised of two men from Slaughtneil as well as one representative from St Mullins, St Thomas’ and Ballygunner.

Ballyhale collected their eighth All-Ireland title earlier this year with a three-point victory over Borris-Ileigh in the decider. Reid accounted for eight of their 18-point haul in Croke Park and he is named in the half-forward line of the Club Team of the Year Brendan Rodgers of Slaughtneil and Jerry Kelly of Borris-Ileigh who shone in the final with six points from play.

Ballyhale’s Colin Fennelly and Martin Kavanagh of St Mullin’s are joined in the full-forward line by Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford champions, Ballygunner.

The All-Ireland champions dominate the defensive unit with Joey Holden, Darren Mullen and Evan Shefflin named alongside Paddy Stapleton, Brendan Maher and Shane Cooney of St Thomas’. James McCormack of Ballyhale takes the goalkeeper jersey.

Borris-Ileigh’s Dan McCormack and Slaughtneil’s Christopher McKaigue of Slaughtneil are named as the midfield pairing.

The Club Team of the Year will be presented with their awards on Friday night when the AIB Club Hurler of the Year will also be announced.

_____

AIB Club Hurling Team of the Year:

1 James McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

2 Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh)

3 Joseph Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019

4 Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

5 Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

6 Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

7 Shane Cooney (St Thomas)

8 Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

9 Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

10 Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil) *Previous winner in 2018

11 TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019

12 Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh)

13 Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14 Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019

15 Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)

_____

AIB Club Hurler of the Year nominees:

TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

_____