TV Details Ahead Of Jam-Packed Weekend In The Allianz Leagues

With Storm Dennis behind us, the Allianz Leagues are expected to run smoothly this weekend with plenty of mouth-watering action to look forward to.

As usual, five Allianz League games will be broadcast on TV beginning with the meeting of Dublin and Wexford in Group B of the Hurling League in Croke Park. The teams currently sit on level points in the table with Davy Fitzgerald’s men edging on points difference thanks to their victory over Kilkenny last weekend.

The game will be broadcast live on eir Sport 1 with coverage beginning at 4.30pm with throw-in at 5pm.

The second game of the double-header in GAA HQ sees Donegal travel to face All-Ireland champions Dublin who narrowly sit top of the Division 1 table in the Allianz Football League. Dessie Farrell’s side will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten run while Donegal will be looking to recover from their narrow one-point loss to Galway in Letterkenny earlier this month.

Eir Sport 1 will also broadcast the game live with throw-in scheduled for 7pm.

_____

TV attention turns to TG4 on Sunday who will be broadcasting three games across the day beginning in Tuam Stadium where Galway welcome Tyrone for their Allianz Football League clash.

The duo currently lie on level points in the Division 1 table having both suffered one loss with Galway falling to Kerry in Tralee while Tyrone narrowly lost out to Monaghan in the same round.

Conor Lane will be the man in the middle for the game and throw-in is scheduled for 2pm with coverage on TG4 beginning at 1.30pm.

Following that, the broadcaster will provide deferred coverage of Monaghan v Mayo from 3.45pm before switching to Pairc Ui Chaoimh for deferred TV coverage of Cork v Limerick in the Allianz Hurling League from 5.15pm.

Should you miss any of the action, you can tune into Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ 2 from 9.30pm for highlights of the weekend’s game. Joanne Cantwell will be joined on the couch Colm O’Rourke, Derek McGrath, Henry Shefflin and Sean Cavanagh for analysis.

_____

