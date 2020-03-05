TV Details As Teams Battle It Out For Survival In Allianz Hurling League

It is a quiet week in the Allianz Leagues with just two rescheduled games taking place in Division 1 Group A in hurling as well as the relegation final.

Limerick’s round three clash with Waterford was delayed last month due to the effects of Storm Dennis while Tipperary’s visit to Galway the next day suffered the same fate.

While the rest of the counties have wrapped up their group games, there is still plenty on the line for the four remaining teams in action this weekend. Limerick and Waterford battle it out in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening with the winning team taking the top spot in the group table meaning automatic qualification to the Allianz League semi-final, leaving the other team to fight it out in the quarter-finals.

Throw-in is 7pm with Carlow’s Paud O’Dwyer taking charge of the clash.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Galway welcome Tipperary to Pearse Stadium in Salthill for what is effectively a knock-out clash. Both sides currently sit on four points in the Group A table with the Premier County slightly ahead on scoring difference. A win or a draw would see Liam Sheedy’s side through to the quarter-finals but a Galway victory would see the All-Ireland champions settling into a long period of preparation ahead of their championship opener in May.

Johnny Murphy from Limerick is the man in the middle for the clash and throw-in is 2pm. TG4 will have full live coverage from 1.30pm.

Following that, attention on TG4 switches to the Division 1 relegation battle between Westmeath and Carlow with deferred coverage from TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar beginning at 3.40pm.

As usual, you can tune into Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ 2 from 9.35pm that evening should you miss any of the weekend’s hurling action.

For a full list of this weekend’s fixtures in the Allianz League, click here.