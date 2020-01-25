Team News Ahead Of Exciting Opening Round In Allianz Hurling League

The Allianz Hurling League returns with a bang on Saturday evening as All-Ireland champions Tipperary welcome current league holders Limerick to Semple Stadium.

That clash takes place in the newly formed Division 1, Group A, while in Group B this evening, Wexford travel to Laois to face Eddie Brennan’s charges.

On Sunday, Galway and Westmeath go head-to-head before Waterford and Cork do battle in Walsh Park. In Nowlan Park, Kilkenny take on Dublin while Brian Lohan’s Clare face off against Carlow.

You can read all the latest team news below:

_____

Tipperary v Limerick: Saturday, January 25, Semple Stadium, 5.15 pm.

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy has opted for a blend of youth and experience with three debutants named in his starting XV for Saturday evening’s game in Thurles.

Underage stars Paddy Cadell is set to make his league debut at midfield alongside Michael Breen while Mark Kehoe and Bryan O’Mara are named among a forward set that also includes seasoned players John McGrath and Jason Forde. Seamus Callanan is named among the replacements.

Meanwhile, Limerick have made one change to the side that won the Munster Hurling League final earlier this month with Mike Casey replacing Aaron Costello.

Former Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch captains the side this evening but their real strength lies in their bench which includes Declan Hannon, Nickie Quaid, Seán Finn and Gearóid Hegarty.

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher, Sean O’Brien; Alan Flynn, Seamus Kennedy, Padraic Maher; Michael Breen, Paddy Cadell; Willie Connors, John McGrath, Bryan O’Mara; Mark Kehoe, Jason Forde, Jake Morris.

Replacements: Barry Hogan, Jerome Cahill, Seamus Callanan, Cian Darcy, Paul Flynn, Brian McGrath, Jamie Moloney, Craig Morgan, Joe O’Dwyer, Dillon Quirke, Jason Ryan.

Limerick: Barry Hennessy; Tom Condon, Mike Casey, Richie English; Diarmaid Byrnes, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Robbie Hanley, Cian Lynch; Darragh O’Donovan, Tom Morrissey, David Reidy; Aaron Gillane, Graeme Mulcahy, David Dempsey

Replacements: Nickie Quaid, Conor Boylan, Ronan Connolly, Aaron Costello, Sean Finn, Seamus Flanagan, Declan Hannon, Gearoid Hegarty, Darren O’Connell, William O’Donoghue, Paddy O’Loughlin.

_____

Laois v Wexford: Saturday, January 25, O’Moore Park, 7 pm.

Eddie Brennan has included star players, Enda Rowland, Paddy Purcell, Jack Kelly and Willie Dunphy in his strong line-up to face Wexford on Saturday evening.

Fiachra C Fennell is set to make his Allianz Hurling League debut at midfield while Ross King and Dunphy are included in a formidable full-forward line alongside Stephen Bergin.

Meanwhile, Davy Fitzgerald has also named an impressive starting line-up for the Allianz League opener. Fresh from helping their respective sides reach the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals, Damien Reck, Rory O’Connor and Cathal Dunbar are all set to start while Liam Og McGovern, Shane Reck and Connal Flood are named among the replacements.

Laois: Enda Rowland; Liam Senior, Ryan Mullaney, Donncha Hartnett; Jack Kelly, Padraig Delaney, Ciaran McEvoy; Fiachra C Fennell, Ciaran Comerford; Aaron Bergin, Paddy Purcell, James Ryan; Ross King, Willie Dunphy, Stephen Bergin.

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Simon Donohoe, Liam Ryan, Joe O’Connor; Damien Reck, Shaun Murphy, Paudie Foley; Kevin Foley, Jack O’Connor; Cathal Dunbar, Rory O’Connor, Aidan Nolan; Aidan Rochford, Conor McDonald, Paul Morris.

Replacements: James Lawlor, Shane Reck, Conor Firman, Conal Flood, Jack Cullen, Harry Kehoe, Liam Og McGovern, Andrew Shore, Seamus Casey, Gary Molloy, Michael Dwyer.

_____

Galway v Westmeath: Sunday, January 26, Pearse Stadium, 12.30 pm.

New Galway boss Shane O’Neill has named three Allianz League debutants in his starting team to face Westmeath in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Eanna Murphy is named in goal while TJ Brennan and Diarmuid Kilcommins are set to start in the full-back line and half-forward line respectively. Meanwhile, new captain Padraic Mannion lines out at centre-back while Joe Canning is chosen at centre-forward.

Westmeath have also named their line-up for their tough return to the top flight of the Allianz League in Salthill. New manager Shane O’Brien recorded two wins in the Walsh Cup before falling to Dublin in their final game.

Galway: Eanna Murphy; Darren Morrissey, Gearoid McInerney, TJ Brennan; Johnny Coen, Padraic Mannion, Adrian Touhy; Sean Linnane, Tadhg Haran; Diarmuid Kilcommins, Joe Canning, Cathal Mannion; Jason Flynn, Conor Whelan, Jarlath Mannion.

Westmeath: Aaron McHugh; Johnny Bermingham, Tommy Doyle, Adam Ennis; Aaron Craig, Aonghus Clarke, Shane Clavin; Cormac Boyle, Liam Varley; Joey Boyle, Niall Mitchell, Robbie Greville; Eoin Price, Darragh Clinton, Darragh O’Reilly.

_____

Waterford v Cork: Sunday, January 26, Walsh Park, 2 pm.

Waterford manager Liam Cahill has named a strong team for his first Allianz League clash in charge of the Deise.

Austin Gleeson has recovered from a knock picked up in WIT’s loss to Mary Immaculate College during the week and takes his place in midfield alongside Jake Dillon. Tom Barron and Calum Lyons, who both impressed during that game, are also included. Following his exploits with Ballygunnar, Dessie Hutchinson is named in the full-forward line alongside Stephen Bennett and Patrick Curran.

Meanwhile, Kieran Kingston has named a very strong line-up for the clash in Waterford with Anthony Nash Patrick Horgan and Darragh Fitzgibbon among those returning. In total, the Rebels boss has made eight changes to the side who lost out to Limerick in the Munster Hurling League final earlier this month.

Waterford: Stephen O’Keeffe; Conor Gleeson, Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty; Calum Lyons, Darragh Fives, Iarlaith Daly; Austin Gleeson, Jake Dillon; Neil Montgomery, Jack Fagan, Kieran Bennett; Dessie Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, Patrick Curran.

Replacements: Billy Nolan, Shane Fives, Kieran Power, Darragh Lyons, Mark O’Brien, Jack Prendergast, Mikey Kearney, Tom Barron, Peter Hogan, Billy Power, Shane Ryan.

Cork: Anthony Nash; Niall O’Leary, Robert Downey, Sean O’Donoghue; Chris O’Leary, Tim O’Mahony, Damien Cahalane; Bill Cooper, Mark Coleman; Seamus Harnedy, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Aidan Walsh; Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston, Patrick Horgan.

Replacements: Patrick Collins, Sean O’Leary Hayes, Colm Spillane, David Lowney, Luke Meade, Robbie O’Flynn, Sean Twomey, Alan Cadogan, Michael O’Halloran, Brian Turnbull, Billy Hennessy.

_____

Kilkenny v Dublin: Sunday, January 26, Nowlan Park, 2 pm.

With his Ballyhale Shamrocks contingent out of contention, Brian Cody has named an experimental Kilkenny side for their Allianz League clash with Dublin on Sunday.

Six starters remain from the All-Ireland final with Eoin Murphy, Huw Lawlor and Paddy Deegan among those retained in the side. Last year’s U20 star, Niall Brassil, is named in the full-forward line alongside Billy Ryan and Ger Aylward.

Dublin are yet to name their team for Sunday’s game.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Ciaran Wallace, Huw Lawlor, Conor Delaney; Michael Cody, Paddy Deegan, Michael Carey; Conor Fogarty, Alan Murphy; John Donnelly, Walter Walsh, Richie Leahy; Billy Ryan, Ger Aylward, Niall Brassil.

Replacements: Darren Brennan, Tommy Walsh, Aidan Nolan, Tom Kenny, James Maher, Luke Scanlon, Bill Sheehan, Martin Keoghan, Liam Blanchfield, Tadhg O’Dwyer, David Blanchfield.

_____

Clare v Carlow: Sunday, January 26, Cusack Park, 2 pm.

New Clare manager Brian Lohan has opted for an experienced side to face Carlow in their Allianz League clash in Cusack Park on Sunday.

Newly-appointed captain John Conlon features in the full-forward line alongside Ryan Taylor and Shane O’Donnell while David McInerney is named in midfield with Tony Kelly. Cathal Malone, Aaron Shanagher and Colin Guilfoyle are named on the bench.

Carlow have yet to name their team.

Clare: Donal Tuohy; Jack Browne, Conor Cleary, Eoin Quirke; Aidan McCarthy, Pat O’Connor, Stephen O’Halloran; David McInerney, Tony Kelly; Ian Galvin, David Fitzgerald, David Reidy; Ryan Taylor, John Conlon, Shane O’Donnell.

Replacements: Eibhear Quilligan, Liam Corry, Seadna Morey, Cathal Malone, Niall Deasy, Domhnall McMahon, Cathal McInerney, Paidi Fitzpatrick, Aaron Shanagher, Colin Guilfoyle, Stiofan McMahon.