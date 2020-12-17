Former Dublin manager Paul ‘Pillar’ Caffrey believes that Dublin’s run of success has an expiry date

Caffrey was at the helm when Dublin were defeated by Mayo in a thrilling semi-final back in 2006. The Dubs routinely struggled to deliver in the latter stages of the tournament, but everything changed in 2011. That year, Pat Gilroy led the Sky Blues to the first-ever Sam Maguire Cup since 1995, and the club hasn’t looked back since.

That victory well and truly opened the floodgates as the Dubs have enjoyed a “staggering” period of success in the following years according to Caffrey.

Their dominance over the field has been unparalleled, and they are within touching distance of a sixth All-Ireland title in a row this weekend.

“It’s quite staggering because with all the conversation that’s been going around – and I think an awful lot of it has been very unfair on this present crop of players – had we not got over the line under Pat Gilroy in 2011, none of this would have been happening,” he told RTE’s Game on.

“I think that gave a crop of players a bit of a boost to realise that, ‘hey look, ’95 now is dead and buried, we can start looking forward’. The players certainly grew in a different direction from 2011 onwards.

“It’s an unreal crop of players that’s come around but to do what they’ve done and to create history the way they’ve done, Dessie [Farrell] has come in this year and kept his foot on the tiller… it is remarkable what we’re looking at.

“Even to us Dubs, we’re pleasantly surprised that, ‘yeah look they’ve landed another one’.”

“This [Dublin] journey will end. I’m hoping it doesn’t end Saturday.”

Caffrey also spoke about the pressure of expectations being felt by the Dublin camp.

“Last year I do think there was a lot of pressure on the camp,” he said.

“They said it wasn’t spoken about, but it had to be in the background of their every waking moment – could they create history? When they did, it must have been a huge relief.

“I remember being there that day and watching Jim walking the pitch and taking the applause. I’ve never seen him in that limelight before. Stephen Cluxton did something similar.

“I thought, ‘that’s weird now, they have created something special, and they realise themselves, this is the end of the journey’.

“When Jim went, I thought five or six of them might say, ‘you know what, I’ve given it enough’. But it’s rolled out again this year.”

He explained that he expects a tight battle on Saturday and that the Dublin dominance would end eventually.

“This [Dublin] journey will end. I’m hoping it doesn’t end Saturday, but Mayo aren’t without hope. I wouldn’t say this is a foregone conclusion at all.

“Looking in you’re hoping that this will be a real contest because we could do with a good game of football to finish the season off. That will entail Mayo turning up and playing their A-game, and staying in this game well past the 50th minute.”

