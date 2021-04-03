“The world has truly gone mad.”

Former Armagh forward Oisin McConville has hit back at the angry reaction surrounding Dublin‘s recent breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

McConville claimed that he was “in no way disappointed” by Dublin’s aforementioned offence and believes that “a mountain has been made out of a molehill” in this situation.

On Thursday, Dublin announced that manager Dessie Farrell had been suspended for 12 weeks after several players were found to have violated certain covid-19 rules.

A number of Dublin footballers were found to have taken part in a non-contact session on Wednesday.

In light of the breach, the club released a statement announcing Farrell’s suspension and added that the players recognised that there was a “serious error of judgement” on their behalf.

“Dublin GAA acknowledge that, following an investigation this afternoon, there was a breach of Covid-19 guidelines yesterday morning,” the statement read.

“The County Management Committee have suspended Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks with immediate effect.

“The Dublin senior football management and players recognise that this was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.”

McConville on Dublin rules breach.

However, McConville believes that the criticism directed at Dublin over the past few days has been exaggerated.

“I was in no way disappointed. The world has truly gone mad,” McConville told BBC Radio Ulster’s Sportsound programme.

“If you look at the reports in the last few days you will see shock, horror, embarrassment, disappointment.

“I understand the rules and why they are there but you had eight or nine players on a pitch in the open-air kicking a ball around.

“The Dublin County Board have known how to act in terms of PR but a mountain has been made out of a molehill.”

