Ex-Dundalk keeper Gary Rogers joins Monaghan’s backroom staff for 2021

He has officially teamed up with Monaghan’s backroom staff.

Former Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers has been drafted in Monaghan’s Gaelic Football’s inter-county backroom team for the 2021 season.

Rogers called time on his 21 year League of Ireland career in December, making his final appearance for the Lilywhites against Arsenal in the Europa League.

The Navan native is experienced in Gaelic football and has previously worked as a goalkeeping coach with Meath, Cavan and Westmeath. He joins Seamus McEnaney’s team at Monaghan.

Rogers’ arrival comes just a few weeks after former Kerry and Mayo coach Donie Buckley was announced as a new addition to Farney’s backroom staff.

The highly reputed coach played a key part in rejuvenating his native Kerry but they were overwhelmed by Dublin in 2019 All Ireland SFC. Buckley was let go by Kerry earlier this year in favour of manager Peter Keane.

Buckley also enjoyed a memorable six-year spell with Mayo culminating in the county reaching three All-Ireland finals.

Monaghan, who maintained their top-flight status in the Allianz League in 2020, will be in a group containing Armagh, Donegal and Tyrone when this year’s competition begins in the spring.

Rogers is no stranger to Gaelic football and his ties with the sport as a player and a coach run deep. Having represented Meath at every level as a player, he then worked as a goalkeeping coach for their junior side and then with the Royal County’s senior keeper Brendan Murphy in 2011.

When Terry Hyland took over the Cavan senior side on a permanent gig in 2013, former Meath selector Tom Keague recommended Rogers to Hyland.

“I went to meet Terry and he said I was the first Meath man ever welcomed into Breffni Park,” joked Rogers in an interview with GAA.ie.

“Obviously, I have been unable to play Gaelic football because of my commitment to soccer over my whole career and it’s nice to be able to stay involved at a high level and to participate in inter-county football.

“Even though I am not playing, it’s nice to be involved in the game in some way.

Despite his extensive career in soccer, Rogers was quick to profess his love for GAA.

“I nearly committed to going back playing Gaelic football, but I was earning a living playing soccer full-time

“It’s hard to turn your back and take a chance. You play Gaelic football for the love of the game, but to give up a job to play Gaelic football and have no job was a bit of a risk.”

