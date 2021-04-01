“There was a breach of Covid-19 guidelines.”

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has been suspended for 12 weeks after some Dublin players were found to have breached Covid-19 guidelines.

Dublin GAA released a statement on Thursday stating that the players recognise that there was a “serious error of judgement” on their behalf.

Dublin statement.

The statement reads as follows:

“Dublin GAA acknowledge that, following an investigation this afternoon, there was a breach of Covid-19 guidelines yesterday morning.

“The County Management Committee have suspended Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks with immediate effect.

“The Dublin senior football management and players recognise that this was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.”

