Westmeath v Offaly: Throw-in time, TV details and team news for Tailteann Cup semi-final

by James Fenton

Westmeath v Offaly – TV details.

Westmeath v Offaly is one of two Tailteann Cup semi-finals on TV this Sunday, as the inaugural edition of the competition heads towards an exciting conclusion.

The Tailteann Cup was set up in order to give so-called lesser counties the chance to lift some silverware, with teams from Division 3 and 4 of the Allianz National Football League taking part.

The first edition of the competition has now reached the final four, with Sligo, Cavan, Offaly and Westmeath all still in with a shout of winning.

Here’s everything you need to know about Westmeath v Offaly on Sunday.

What time does Westmeath v Offaly take place?

Westmeath v Offaly will throw in at Croke Park at 4pm on Sunday June 19th.

It will be the second of a semi-final double-header to take place at GAA HQ on the day, after Sligo v Cavan, which begins at 1.45pm.

Will Westmeath v Offaly be on TV?

Both semi-finals will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage beginning at 1.30pm. They will also both be broadcast on Premier Sports 1.

How did we get here?

Westmeath defeated Laois 1-13 to 0-13 in their first round meeting before going on to beat Carlow 1-21 to 2-13 in their quarter-final.

As for Offaly, they began in the preliminary round by beating Wexford 3-11 to 2-13, before going on to beat Wicklow in round 1 (0-18 to 0-10) and New York in the quarter-final (3-17 to 0-11).

What is at stake?

The chance to reach a showpiece final and to give supporters another memorable day out at Croke Park.

The first-ever Tailteann Cup final will take place at Croke Park on Saturday July 9th, just before the All-Ireland Football semi-final between either Clare or Derry and Galway or Armagh.

Team News.

Full team news will be updated in due course.

