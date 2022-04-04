Waterford dominate RTE panel’s Allianz Hurling League All-Star team

Allianz Hurling League All-Star team.

RTE pundits Anthony Daly and Liam Sheedy have picked their Allianz Hurling League All-Star team for 2022 and it’s dominated by Division 1 champions Waterford.

The Déise county have no less than eight players in the 15, with Cork (3), Kilkenny (3) and Wexford (1) being the only other counties represented.

Waterford dominate Allianz Hurling League team.

Shaun O’Brien is recognised for his work between the sticks for Waterford with a place in goal, while teammate Conor Gleeson is picked in the full-back line alongside Huw Lawlor and Mikey Butler of Kilkenny.

Waterford then make up two thirds of the half–back line with Jack Fagan and Tadhg de Burca picked alongside Ciaran Joyce of Cork.

It’s a Cork/Waterford combo in midfield as well, with the Rebel County’s Darragh Fitzgibbon next to his marker from Saturday night’s Division 1 Final in Thurles, Carthach Daly.

Cork’s Robbie O’Flynn takes his place on the right of the half-forward line, with Kilkenny’s Padraig Walsh in the centre and Waterford’s Austin Gleeson on the left, despite Gleeson missing Saturday’s victory over Cork through suspension.

At the top of the field then is Waterford’s Stephen Bennett flanked by his teammate Jack Prendergast on the left and Rory O’Connor of Wexford on the right.

Honourable mentions.

When presenter Joanne Cantwell pointed out that some counties, particularly Wexford could be disappointed with the selection, Daly made a point of giving some players an honourable mention.

“The likes of Matthew O’Hanlon, Paudie Foley, Diarmuid O’Keefe… a couple of the Dubs were very good… some of the Cork lads and Galway lads,” the former Clare player said.

Waterford were crowned champions of Division 1 on Saturday night, when the comprehensively beat Cork by a score of 4-20 to 1-23 in Thurles.

Liam Cahill’s side are sure to take confidence from their success into the Munster Championship, which they start with a game against Tipperary at Walsh Park on April 17th.

