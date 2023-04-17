Waterford v Limerick: Day, throw-in time and TV info for MHC clash

Waterford v Limerick: TV info.

Waterford take on Limerick in the opening round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

Both counties will look to get off to a good start as they begin their assault on the provincial crown, and ultimately the Liam MacCarthy Cup later in the summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Waterford v Limerick on TV.

When does Waterford v Limerick take place?

Waterford take on Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Sunday April 23rd, with throw-in scheduled for 2pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and RTE Player, with coverage getting underway at 1.30pm.

Joanne Cantwell will present, with analysis being provided by Anthony Daly and Liam Sheedy, and commentary by Ger Canning and Brendan Cummins.

After the conclusion of the game, RTE 2 will then broadcast live coverage of Galway v Roscommon in the Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final, which begins at 4pm.

What is at stake?

Round 1 of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round Robin sees Waterford take on Limerick and Clare face Tipperary, with Cork having a free weekend.

Two big points will be up for grabs, as Limerick look to win a fifth consecutive provincial crown, while Waterford aim to win their first since 2010.

The top two counties in the five-team table will advance to the Munster Final, with the county that finishes third taking their place in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

