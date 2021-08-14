Tyrone have pulled out of the All-Ireland semi-final

All-Ireland Championship in chaos.

Tyrone have decided to pull out of next week’s All-Ireland Football semi-final against Kerry due to a Covid outbreak in their squad.

The match, which was originally scheduled for tomorrow, was pushed back to Saturday August 21st earlier this week, with a GAA statement saying: “This decision was taken following a status report received by the GAA relating to positive Covid cases in the Tyrone panel.”

Tyrone statement.

In a development that has thrown this year’s All-Ireland Championship into chaos, Tyrone GAA have issued a statement this afternoon which says: “This morning, the Tyrone GAA Management Committee has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final in Croke Park next Saturday.

“Having received expert medical opinion on the existing, and future health and welfare of the players who contracted the Covid-19 virus during the period of this last two weeks, and following consultation with the team’s management, this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret.

“It is acknowledged that the decision taken will cause major disappointment and significant inconvenience for the Association, in general, the GAA fraternity of Kerry, and especially for Tyrone’s patrons and supporters, but the welfare and safety of players has been the over-riding factor in all considerations of this difficult situation.”

The winner of Tyrone v Kerry was due to play the winner of Dublin v Mayo in this year’s All-Ireland Football Final.

“The welfare of the players is paramount.”

The idea of Tyrone pulling out of the Championship was raised on Tuesday when county chairman Michael Kerr said: “This is about player welfare, and it’s clear that our players will not be ready to engage in a high-intensity championship game so soon after being directly affected by this virus.”

“The welfare of the players is paramount. The management will not be making a decision until this weekend on whether we will be capable of fulfilling the fixture (against Kerry).”

Due to the initial postponement of the Tyrone v Kerry semi-final, the All-Ireland Final was pushed back to September 4th from August 29th.

Read More About: all-irland, GAA, kerry, semi-final, Tyrone