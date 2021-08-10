Tyrone assessing their options.

Tyrone GAA have raised the possibility of pulling out of this year’s All-Ireland Football Championship due to a Covid outbreak in their squad.

Yesterday, the semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry, originally pencilled in for this weekend, was postponed, with a GAA statement saying: “Sunday’s semi-final meeting of Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park will not take place as originally scheduled and will now be played on Saturday August 21 at the same venue ​(time to be confirmed).”

Tyrone GAA chairman speaks out.

The decision meant the the All-Ireland Final, which had been set for August 29th, will now take place on Saturday September 4th.

Speaking last night, county chairman Michael Kerr raised doubts about the Tyrone being able to field a team against Kerry, saying: “This is about player welfare, and it’s clear that our players will not be ready to engage in a high-intensity championship game so soon after being directly affected by this virus.

“The welfare of the players is paramount. The management will not be making a decision until this weekend on whether we will be capable of fulfilling the fixture.”

Statement From Tyrone GAA

We would welcome the decision of the CCCC to postpone the fixture V. Kerry for 6 days.

We will continue to comply with all guidelines from the PHA and Croke Park, keeping the health of the players and management as our primary concern — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) August 9, 2021

Tyrone requested a further postponement.

Kerr feels that the semi-final could have been pushed back further to allow for recovery and return to play.

“They have decided that the final should be pushed no further back than Saturday, September 4th, but if something similar was to happen in the meantime to any of the two panels competing in the final, that date would disappear into the twilight as well.

“While we appreciate the postponement, which now allows us to be able to field a team, our request to have the match put back until the following weekend would have allowed us to be able to field a team that would be properly prepared and be in a position to do itself justice in an All-Ireland semi-final.”

If Tyrone do pull out of the Championship, Kerry could receive a bye into the All-Ireland Final, where they would face the winner of Dublin and Mayo in the other semi-final at Croke Park this Saturday.

