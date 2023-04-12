Tyrone v Monaghan: Day, throw-in time and TV info for Ulster quarter-final

Tyrone v Monaghan: TV info.

Tyrone and Monaghan kick off their Championship campaigns this weekend, and the match between the two neighbours will be broadcast live on TV.

The 2023 Ulster Senior Football Championship began with an Armagh victory over Antrim in the preliminary round last weekend, as the Orchard County joined seven other sides in the last eight.

Two quarter-finals will take place this weekend, the the remaining two being contested on the weekend of April 22nd and 23rd.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Tyrone v Monaghan on TV.

When does Tyrone v Monaghan take place?

Tyrone v Monaghan takes place in Omagh on Sunday April 16th, with throw-in scheduled for 4pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and on RTE Player, with coverage beginning at 3.30pm.

Joanne Cantwell will present, with analysis being provided by Cora Staunton, Paul Flynn and Peter Canavan.

2023 so far.

Both Tyrone and Monaghan had mixed league campaigns, with the former winning four and losing three of their seven games, and the latter narrowly avoiding relegation from Division 1, with three wins and four defeats.

In their encounter on March 19th, Tyrone came out on top by a score of 2-15 to 0-13.

What is at stake?

The winners on Sunday will go on to face the winners of Fermanagh v Derry in the Ulster semi-final.

The reward for winning the Ulster Championship will be the status of first seeds in the new All-Ireland group stage, which begins in May.

This would mean that the Ulster champions would avoid being placed in a group with the other provincial winners from Leinster, Munster and Connacht.

Who are in the other Ulster quarter-finals and when do they take place?

Fermanagh v Derry takes place on Saturday April 15th, with Cavan v Armagh scheduled for Saturday April 22nd, and Down v Donegal pencilled in for the following day.

