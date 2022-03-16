Tyrone v Mayo: TV details, throw-in time and team news

Tyrone v Mayo TV details.

Tyrone v Mayo in the Allianz Football League will be on TV this weekend and everything you need to know can be found below.

In a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Football Final, Tyrone will host Mayo at O’Neills Healy Park in Omagh.

The story so far.

While Tyrone may have lifted the Sam Maguire last September, things haven’t gone as smoothly for them in this year’s Allianz Football League.

One win and a draw out of five matches sees the Red Hand County sitting sixth in the Division 1 table in still in danger of relegation to Division.

At the other end of the table, Mayo sit second, with a record of three wins, a draw and a defeat, and still on course to qualify for the final in Croke Park on April 3rd.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the clash between Tyrone and Mayo this weekend.

When is Tyrone v Mayo?

Tyrone v Mayo takes place on Saturday, March 19th and has a throw-in time of 5.45 pm.

Will Tyrone v Mayo be on TV?

Tyrone v Mayo will be broadcast live on RTE 2. If you miss it, you’ll be able to catch analysis and highlights on Allianz League Sunday the following day, at 9.30 pm on the same channel.

What is the team news?

Mayo manager James Horan named his team on Wednesday afternoon and it includes five changes the side lost narrowly to Kerry last weekend.

Ballaghdereen’s David McBrien makes his first start of the campaign at full-back, while Lee Keegan moves to the corner, with Padraig O’Hora making way.

Castlebar Mitchels youngster Donncha McHugh replaces Michael Plunkett in the full-back line, while in attack, Fionn McDonagh comes in for Jack Carney, Jason Doherty replaces Diarmuid O’Connor and Paul Towey is named to start at centre-forward.

Aidan O’Shea has been named at centre-back ahead of Paddy Durcan.

Tyrone team news will be updated in due course.

Read More About: GAA, mayo, Tyrone