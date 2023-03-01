Tyrone v Kerry: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Tyrone v Kerry: TV info.

Tyrone play Kerry in the Allianz Football League this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

The Red Hand County have underwhelmed in Division 1 this season, and currently sit bottom of the eight-team table.

As for the Kingdom, they have put in some mixed displays and currently sit third behind Mayo and Roscommon, who play each other on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Tyrone v Kerry on TV this weekend.

When does Tyrone v Kerry take place?

Tyrone host Kerry in Omagh on Sunday March 5th, with throw-in scheduled for 12.45pm.

Our Senior Footballers are back in action this Sunday against @Kerry_Official. 🎟 Tickets are available to purchase in-store and online, more info 👉🏻 https://t.co/hk7UMKVfFP 👦🏻 Entry for U16's is free and does not require a ticket. Student/OAP rate is available.#RiseAgain pic.twitter.com/0FBqbsPkva — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) February 27, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be the first of a live double-header on TG4, and will be followed by coverage of the 2.45pm throw-in between Roscommon and Mayo at Dr. Hyde Park.

Micheál Ó Domhnaill will present the six-hour broadcast, which will wrap up with deferred coverage of the 12.45pm throw-in between Galway and Monaghan at Pearse Stadium.

2023 so far.

All-Ireland and league champions Kerry got their 2023 campaign off to a disappointing start, as they narrowly lost to a last-gasp Donegal point in Letterkenny.

Jack O’Connor’s side then bounced back to beat Monaghan, before suffering a humbling defeat to Mayo in Castlebar.

Most recently, Kerry beat Armagh by a solitary point in Tralee last weekend.

Tyrone haven’t really got going this year, with their only win coming in round 2 against Donegal.

Defeats have come against Roscommon, Galway and Mayo, who put four goals past them in their meeting in Castlebar last weekend.

What happened in 2022?

Tyrone inflicted Kerry’s only defeat in the league last time out, as they defeated the table-toppers in the final match of the round robin.

They wouldn’t get a chance to meet again in the summer as the 2021 All-Ireland champions crashed out at the qualifier stage of the Championship, before Kerry went all the way to Sam Maguire success in July.

