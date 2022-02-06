Tyrone shown four red cards after injury time fracas v Armagh

Tyrone shown four red cards.

Tyrone were on the receiving end of four red cards as their Allianz Football League Division 1 clash with Armagh ended in controversial circumstances.

Armagh’s Greg McCabe was also sent off, along with Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey, Kieran McGeary, Peter Harte and Michael McKernan as tensions boiled over at the end of a game which Armagh won by a score of 2-14 to 0-14.

Injury time red cards.

McCabe had been key during the game, with his goal helping the Orchard County into a 2-8 to 0-4 half-time lead.

All-Ireland champions Tyrone needed a big improvement in the second half and they got one, hitting ten points as the closed the gap on their Ulster rivals.

However, it wasn’t to be enough and the players probably knew it as frustration looked to get the better of the Red Hands in injury time.

Most of the players on the pitch were involved in the melee and by the time it was cooled down, referee David Gough show the red card to the Tyrone quartet as well as McCabe.

Poor start for Tyrone.

Gough’s lack of leniency is likely to be echoed by Tyrone joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, who have now watched their side fail to win either of their opening two league games this season.

The defeat against Armagh followed last Sunday’s draw with Monaghan and Tyrone are now sitting second from bottom of the Division 1 table ahead of Dublin, who have lost their opening two matches.

Next up for Tyrone is a meeting with Kildare on Sunday February 20th, while Armagh will look to continue their perfect start when they come up against Monaghan on Saturday February 19th.

