Tipperary v Waterford: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Tipperary v Waterford: TV info.

Tipperary take on Waterford in the Allianz Hurling League this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

The fourth round of this year’s competition sees the top two teams in Division 1B go head-to-head.

The old rivals are sure to provide plenty of entertainment at Semple Stadium, and here’s how you can watch it all unfold on TV.

When does Tipperary v Waterford take place?

Tipperary host Waterford on Saturday March 11th, with throw-in at Semple Stadium scheduled for 7.15pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4, with coverage presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill beginning at 6.45pm.

2023 so far.

Tipperary hold a 100% win-rate from their opening three games, and have scored a whopping 97 points in the process.

They began their campaign with a 2-32 0-18 win over Laois, before going on to defeat Kilkenny by 2-24 to 1-21 and Dublin by 2-23 to 0-24.

Waterford began their campaign with a draw against Dublin, before going on to beat Laois by 2-31 to 2-19 and Antrim by 1-22 to 0-17.

With the top two teams set to progress to the league semi-finals against two of the Division 1A sides, both Tipperary and Waterford know that any slip-up on Sunday will allow other counties to pounce ahead of the final round-robin games.

What happened in 2022?

Waterford defeated Tipp 1-28 to 0-21 in the round-robin, on their way to being crowned Allianz League champions.

The traditional hurling heavyweights later went on to win just one match between them in the Munster Championship, with that victory being Waterford’s 2-24 to 2-20 success over Tipp on the opening weekend.

