The All-Ireland football quarter-final draw has been made

The draw for the All-Ireland football quarter-finals has taken place and it has pitted favourites Kerry against Mayo.

The match will be a repeat of this year’s National Football League Division 1 Final, which Kerry won by a score of 3-19 to 0-13.

Elsewhere, Galway will face Armagh, Cork will play Dublin, while Derry will come up against Clare.

The semi-finals will see the winners of Kerry v Mayo take on the winners of Dublin v Cork, while the victors of Armagh v Galway will face the victors of Derry v Clare.

Half of the final eight, namely Kerry, Derry, Dublin and Galway, have made it to the quarter-finals as provincial winners, while the other four have had to negotiate one or two rounds of qualifiers to get this far.

Clare got the ball rolling on the second round of qualifiers on Saturday, when they beat Roscommon by a single point at Croke Park. The Banner County’s victory was followed by a Mayo success, with James Horan’s side overcoming Kildare by five points.

Then, on Sunday, Cork and Armagh booked their spots in the last eight by beating Limerick and Donegal respectively.

Prior to Monday morning’s draw, Kerry were the bookmakers’ favourites to to win this year’s All-Ireland Championship at 5/4.

Despite an apparent decline in the past couple of years, Dublin are second favourites to win Sam Maguire (15/8), with Mayo, Galway and Derry all available at 9/1.

Armagh (16/1) and Cork (80/1) are next, with Clare being the rank outsiders at 150/1.

The quarter-finals of this year’s All-Ireland Football Championship are scheduled to take place over the weekend of June 25th and 26th.

The semi-finals will then take place on the 9th and 10th of July, before the final at Croke Park on July 24th.

