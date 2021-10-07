The 2021 hurling All-Star nominations have been announced

2021 hurling All-Stars announced.

The 2021 hurling PwC All-Star nominations have been announced and the list is dominated by All-Ireland champions Limerick.

The Treaty County have received a whopping 15 nods after John Kiely’s side won their third All-Ireland title in the space of four years by destroying Cork in August’s final.

Limerick looking for record haul.

Limerick will have their eyes on a hurling All-Star record haul, after they achieved nine last year – a feat only previously achieved by Kilkenny in 1983, 2000 and 2008.

Limerick also boast the full complement of players nominated for Hurler of the Year, with Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch all competing for the prize.

The Young Hurler of the Year will go to Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody, Cork’s Shane Barrett or Clare’s Aidan McCarthy.

The full list of the 2021 hurling All-Star nominations is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Patrick Collins (Cork)

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Declan Hannon (all Limerick)

Tim O’Mahony, Seán O’Donoghue, Mark Coleman, Robert Downey (all Cork)

Calum Lyons, Kieran Bennett, Conor Prunty (all Waterford)

Huw Lalor, Paddy Deegan (all Kilkenny)

Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher (all Tipperary)

Rory Hayes (Clare)

Midfielders

Will O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan (all Limerick)

Cathal Malone, Tony Kelly (all Clare)

Jamie Barron (Waterford)

Paddy Purcell (Laois)

Forwards

Gearóid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey, Peter Casey, Seamus Flanagan, Aaron Gillane (all Limerick)

Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston, Jack O’Connor (all Cork)

Stephen Bennett, Austin Gleeson, Dessie Hutchinson (all Waterford)

Eoin Cody, TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Danny Sutcliffe (Dublin)

Jason Forde (Tipperary)

Lee Chin (Wexford)

All-Ireland champions @LimerickCLG have a full set of 15 players included as nine different counties are represented in the hurling nominations for the 2021 @PwCIreland GAA-GPA All-Stars! #PwCAllStars #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 7, 2021

Hurling All-Stars to be announced in December.

Speaking about the nominations, GAA President Larry MacCarthy said: “I want to congratulate all of those who have been chosen among this distinguished list of nominees for the PwC All-Stars.

“To be recognised and shortlisted as being among the cream of the crop from what was yet another thrilling hurling summer is a significant achievement for all the players, and is shared by their families, clubs and the communities they represent.”

The PwC All-Star awards will take place on December 10th.

