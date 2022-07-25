Seven Kerry stars included in Sunday Game Team of the Year

Sunday Game Team of the Year.

Seven victorious Kerry players were included in The Sunday Game Team of the Year, which was announced last night.

Just hours after beating Galway 0-20 to 0-16 in the All-Ireland Football Final, the green and gold septet were selected by the RTE panel for their performances throughout the season.

On the same night that he was named All-Ireland Final Man of the Match for his sensational performance at Croke Park, David Clifford was included in the forward line alongside Damien Comer and Shane Walsh of the beaten finalists.

Paudie Clifford took his place behind his brother in the line-up, next to Kerry captain Sean O’Shea and Ciaran Kilkenny of Dublin.

There was no room for any Kingdom players in the centre of the park as Armagh’s Rian O’Neill and Cillian McDaid of Galway took the two midfield positions.

The backline.

The champions made up two thirds of the half-back line with Tadhg and Gavin White named alongside Dublin’s James McCarthy, while their Kerry teammate Jason Foley took his spot at full-back.

The corner-back positions went to Liam Silke of Galway and Chrissy McKaigue of Derry, and minding the net is Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan.

In all, that makes seven players from Kerry, four from Galway, two from Dublin and one each from Derry and Armagh.

Kerry glory.

For the seven Kerry players, their selection topped an incredible day, during which they ensured that Sam Maguire would be returning to the Kingdom for the first time since 2014.

Having already beaten Mayo and Dublin in the All-Ireland series, Jack O’Connor’s men were worthy winners, as the manager added the 2022 All-Ireland to the 2004, 2006 and 2009 crowns which he already had in his collection.

David Clifford.

Speaking directly after the game, Clifford summed up the emotions of the moment in a pitch-side interview with RTE.

“It’s very hard to put into words I suppose,” said the Fossa man.“It’s very obvious that it is something that I dreamt of all my life. “I was always confident that we would get over the line even thought it hasn’t worked out for us over the last couple of years.

“It was unbelievable, and to hear the crowd in our back during the second-half was unbelievable.”

