Dessie Farrell confirms that Stephen Cluxton has “stepped away” from the Dublin squad

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has confirmed that Stephen Cluxton has “stepped away” from the squad but added that he has “not retired.”

Stephen Cluxton wasn’t included in the panel for today’s Leinster Championship win over Wexford and afterwards, Farrell fielded questions from journalists on the goalkeeper’s current status.

“He’s not retired.”

He said that “the situation is very simple. Stephen isn’t with us at the moment. He’s gone back to his club and he’s just taking time to heal the body and to maybe generate the appetite. I don’t know whether Stephen will be back or not.

“He’s not retired, he’s just stepped away. We’ve spoken about it as a group and I think given the service he has provided over the years, he deserves that respect and that time and space to make up his mind.

Stephen Cluxton’s glittering career.

Stephen Cluxton has been around the Dublin panel since making his debut in a Leinster Championship victory over Longford in May 2001. He famously kicked the winning point as Dublin beat Kerry in 2011 to end their 16-year wait for and All-Ireland title.

He has since gone on to captain the county to further All-Ireland glory in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and he is the holder of 16 Leinster Championship medals.

End of an era for Stephen Cluxton?

Evan Comerford started in goal for Dublin today as they defeated Wexford by 0-15 to 0-07 in the Leinster quarter-final.

The news that Stephen Cluxton has stepped away has been mooted for weeks. Ciaran Whelan had expressed his doubts on whether Stephen Cluxton will play this year, while Ciaran Kilkenny had mentioned in a previous interview that he was slated to come back.

With Cluxton now 39 years old, it’s possible that we’ve seen the last of him playing for The Dubs and what a time it’s been for the Boys in Blue.

