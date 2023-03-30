Sligo v Wicklow: Day, time and TV info for Allianz Football League Division 4 final

When does Sligo v Wicklow take place?

Sligo v Wicklow takes place at Croke Park on Saturday April 1st, with throw-in confirmed for 5pm.

The dates and times for this weekend's four Allianz Football League finals have been fixed. Croke Park will host a double-header of Division 3 and Division 4 Finals on Saturday, and a double-header of Division 1 and Division 2 Finals on Sunday. #AllianzLeagues #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 27, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4 as the first part of a league final double-header, before the Division 3 Final between Fermanagh and Cavan, which begins at the same venue at 7.15pm.

The broadcast will begin at 4.30pm and will take break for the news at 6.30pm, before returning at 7.05pm.

TG4’s coverage will be the start of a bumper weekend of divisional finals on the channel, with Derry and Dublin facing off at 1.45pm on Sunday, followed by Mayo v Galway at 4pm on the same day.

3 Days to Go… Allianz League Division 4 Final WICKLOW v SLIGO 1/04/2023

5pm

Croke Park Tickets available onhttps://t.co/9ZhYOZlLWR

Please note this is an unreserved seating Lower Hogan fixture and prices are as follows:

€20- Adults

€15- Student/Oap

€5- Juvenile pic.twitter.com/5F5IdJdbsY — Official Wicklow GAA (@wicklowgaa) March 29, 2023

2023 so far.

Wicklow have bounced straight back to Division 3 after last year’s relegation, but it took them a while to get going.

The Garden County opened their campaign with a draw against Carlow and a defeat to Saturday’s opponents Sligo, before racking up three wins in-a-row.

Their campaign ended with another draw against Wexford, and a win over Waterford.

Sligo recovered from an opening weekend defeat to Laois by putting together six wins in-a-row to top the table.