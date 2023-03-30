Close sidebar

Sligo v Wicklow: Day, time and TV info for Allianz Football League Division 4 final

by James Fenton

Sligo v Wicklow: TV info.

Sligo and Wicklow will face off in the Allianz Football League Division 4 final this weekend, and here’s how you can watch the game on TV.

After finishing in the top two positions in the table, both counties know that they will be playing their league football in Division 3 next year.

However, there’s still the matter of deciding the destination of the Division 4 silverware. Here’s everything you need to know about watching Sligo v Wicklow on TV.

When does Sligo v Wicklow take place?

Sligo v Wicklow takes place at Croke Park on Saturday April 1st, with throw-in confirmed for 5pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4 as the first part of a league final double-header, before the Division 3 Final between Fermanagh and Cavan, which begins at the same venue at 7.15pm.

The broadcast will begin at 4.30pm and will take break for the news at 6.30pm, before returning at 7.05pm.

TG4’s coverage will be the start of a bumper weekend of divisional finals on the channel, with Derry and Dublin facing off at 1.45pm on Sunday, followed by Mayo v Galway at 4pm on the same day.

2023 so far.

Wicklow have bounced straight back to Division 3 after last year’s relegation, but it took them a while to get going.

The Garden County opened their campaign with a draw against Carlow and a defeat to Saturday’s opponents Sligo, before racking up three wins in-a-row.

Their campaign ended with another draw against Wexford, and a win over Waterford.

Sligo recovered from an opening weekend defeat to Laois by putting together six wins in-a-row to top the table.

