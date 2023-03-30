Sligo v Wicklow: Day, time and TV info for Allianz Football League Division 4 final

Sligo v Wicklow: TV info.
Sligo and Wicklow will face off in the Allianz Football League Division 4 final this weekend, and here’s how you can watch the game on TV.
After finishing in the top two positions in the table, both counties know that they will be playing their league football in Division 3 next year.
However, there’s still the matter of deciding the destination of the Division 4 silverware. Here’s everything you need to know about watching Sligo v Wicklow on TV.
When does Sligo v Wicklow take place?
Sligo v Wicklow takes place at Croke Park on Saturday April 1st, with throw-in confirmed for 5pm.
The dates and times for this weekend's four Allianz Football League finals have been fixed. Croke Park will host a double-header of Division 3 and Division 4 Finals on Saturday, and a double-header of Division 1 and Division 2 Finals on Sunday. #AllianzLeagues #GAABelong
— The GAA (@officialgaa) March 27, 2023
How can I watch the match on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on TG4 as the first part of a league final double-header, before the Division 3 Final between Fermanagh and Cavan, which begins at the same venue at 7.15pm.
The broadcast will begin at 4.30pm and will take break for the news at 6.30pm, before returning at 7.05pm.
TG4’s coverage will be the start of a bumper weekend of divisional finals on the channel, with Derry and Dublin facing off at 1.45pm on Sunday, followed by Mayo v Galway at 4pm on the same day.
3 Days to Go…
Allianz League Division 4 Final
WICKLOW v SLIGO
1/04/2023
5pm
Croke Park
Tickets available onhttps://t.co/9ZhYOZlLWR
Please note this is an unreserved seating Lower Hogan fixture and prices are as follows:
€20- Adults
€15- Student/Oap
€5- Juvenile pic.twitter.com/5F5IdJdbsY
— Official Wicklow GAA (@wicklowgaa) March 29, 2023
2023 so far.
Wicklow have bounced straight back to Division 3 after last year’s relegation, but it took them a while to get going.
The Garden County opened their campaign with a draw against Carlow and a defeat to Saturday’s opponents Sligo, before racking up three wins in-a-row.
Their campaign ended with another draw against Wexford, and a win over Waterford.
Sligo recovered from an opening weekend defeat to Laois by putting together six wins in-a-row to top the table.
