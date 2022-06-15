Sligo v Cavan: TV details, throw-in time and team news for Tailteann Cup semi-final

Sligo v Cavan – TV details.

Sligo v Cavan is one of two Tailteann Cup semi-finals on TV this Sunday, as the inaugural edition of the competition heads towards an exciting conclusion.

The Tailteann Cup was set up in order to give so-called lesser counties the chance to lift some silverware, with teams from Division 3 and 4 of the Allianz National Football League taking part.

The first edition of the competition has now reached the final four, with Sligo, Cavan, Offaly and Westmeath all still in with a shout of winning.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sligo v Cavan on Sunday.

What time does Sligo v Cavan take place?

Sligo v Cavan will throw in at Croke Park at 1.45pm on Sunday June 19th.

It will be the first of a semi-final double-header to take place at GAA HQ on the day, with Westmeath v Offaly taking place at 4pm.

Will Sligo v Cavan be on TV?

Both semi-finals will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage beginning at 1.30pm. They will also both be broadcast on Premier Sports 1.

How did we get here?

Sligo began their Tailteann Cup campaign by beating London in round 1, by a score of 3-15 to 2-16. They then went on to beat Leitrim in the quarter-final, coming out on top in a penalty shootout after a dramatic encounter ended in a draw.

Cavan defeated Down 0-24 1-12 in their first round meeting before getting the better of Fermanagh in the quarter-final, by a score of 2-16 to 0-13.

What is at stake?

The chance to reach a showpiece final and to give supporters another memorable day out at Croke Park.

The first-ever Tailteann Cup final will take place at Croke Park on Saturday July 9th, just before the All-Ireland Football semi-final between either Clare or Derry and Galway or Armagh.

Team News.

