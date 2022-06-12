Sky Sports panel slam Croke Park double-header decision

Croke Park decision slammed.

Jim McGuinness and Peter Canavan have both hit out at the decision to play two All-Ireland football qualifiers in Croke Park on Saturday.

The Dublin venue saw Clare eliminate Roscommon and Mayo knock out Kildare in a double-header but according to McGuinness, both matches could, and should, have been played elsewhere.

Jim McGuinness on Croke Park decision.

“It’s a difficult one,” said the former Donegal manager on Sky Sports. “With the living crisis in the country, bringing teams from the country up to Croke Park, you look at Clare and Roscommon and you’re thinking that could have been in Galway easily. Kildare and Mayo, maybe Tullamore.

“For me, personally, looking at the games last weekend, the Tyrone/Armagh game, the provincial grounds, the atmosphere, everybody packed in. I think we would have got that. I think it would have been difficult to get that today, it’s not going to be anywhere close to half-full I’d imagine so the atmosphere could be lost in that as well.

🗣️"It's a massive own goal" 🏟️Should Saturday's double-header have been held in a venue other than Croke Park? pic.twitter.com/pB0yC0aauI — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) June 12, 2022

“For the teams, they’d be happy enough because it gives them a chance to play in Croke Park ahead of a quarter-final, so I can see it from that point of view but I think for people that are paying to come through the gate and everything that involves. a lot of kids and families involved in that as well.

“It’s a lot of trekking and a lot of money and seemingly, the Mayo team couldn’t get a hotel to stay in in Dublin. They’re coming up today and going home tonight so that alone, there are a lot of question marks around it.”

Peter Canavan weighs in.

Canavan was largely in agreement but suggested that novelty of playing in Croke Park may be slightly overblown.

“I get the point to a certain extent,” the tw0-time All-Ireland winner said. “If you’ve never played in Croke Park, it’s a dream as a young lad or lassie, you want to get playing in the Mecca.

“But a lot of these lads have played there, a lot of the Mayo players have played in Croke Park, so if you give them a choice of playing in a Croke Park that’s devoid of atmosphere or taking it to a venue that is packed to capacity, where there’s a buzz, there’s an excitement, that gives you energy in itself.”

Regardless of the choice of venue, Mayo and Clare both got over the line and into the All-Ireland quarter-finals, where provincial champions Dublin, Kerry, Derry and Galway lie in wait.

The final two spots will be decided on Sunday afternoon when Cork take on Limerick and Armagh face Donegal.

