Sky Sports GAA broadcast deal comes to an end

Sky Sports have confirmed that they will no longer be broadcasting live GAA games, after doing so for the past nine years.

Negotiations had been taking place for Sky’s 2023 coverage but the broadcaster has failed to reach an agreement with the Gaelic Games governing body.

“Despite our participation in the broadcast rights bidding process, lengthy negotiations and a strong willingness on both sides to continue our partnership, Sky and the GAA have been unable to reach a renewal agreement,” said Sky Ireland chief executive JD Buckley in a statement.

“A factor in this decision has been the new shortened GAA season and its knock-on impact on the number of games Sky Sports wanted to broadcast.

“We came on board as official GAA broadcast partner in 2014 and since then, we have made significant investments in GAA – from grassroots initiatives and youth forums; to marketing initiatives and our sponsorship of the annual GAA Development Conference.

“During that time, our broadcast partnership also brought GAA to new and international audiences, driving growth in support.

“Over the past eight years, Sky Sports GAA raised the bar by delivering modern, alternative coverage and analysis of the GAA Championships, giving viewers greater choice.

“Our coverage was made possible by exceptionally talented and professional people, both in front of and behind the camera. I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their outstanding contributions.

“I would also like to thank Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy, GAA Commercial Director, Peter McKenna, and the wider GAA team for their support throughout our partnership. Both parties are committed to identifying potential future partnership opportunities.”

Over the years, the Sky Sports GAA punditry team has featured the likes of Jim McGuinness, Peter Canavan and Jamesie O’Connor, with Rachel Wyse among the presenters who have fronted the coverage.

It is now thought that the GAA will be finalising their next media package, running until 2027, in the coming days.

