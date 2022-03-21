The 2022 Sigerson Cup Team of the Year has been named

Sigerson Cup Team of the Year.

The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year for the 2022 Sigerson Cup has been named, and it features seven representatives from champions NUI Galway.

NUIG came out on top in the final on February 16th, overcoming a UL by a score of 0-12 to 1-6 to win their first Sigerson Cup since 2003.

Electric Ireland is delighted to spotlight 15 exceptional players from this season’s Higher Education Football Championships as it unveils the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year. #FirstClassRivals — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 21, 2022

Seven of the Galway university’s players have been rewarded for their efforts with a place on the Team of the Year, namely Cathal Heneghan, who won the Man of the Match award for his performance off the bench in the final, Conor Carroll, Eoin Kelly, Sean Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Fionn McDonagh and Gavin Burke.

For their part, UL have four representatives in the team, including inter-county stars David Clifford (Kerry), Eoghan McLaughlin (Mayo), Sean Powter (Cork) and Emmet McMahon (Clare).

The remainder of the Team of the Year’s is made of of DCU’s Shea Ryan and Red Óg Murphy, as well as Fionán Mackessy and Tony Brosnan of MTU Kerry.

Mackessy was also included in the Fitzgibbon Cup hurling selection which was named last week.

“I would like to congratulate each of the players and their institutions on their achievements throughout this season’s Championship and for being named on the Football Team of the Year,” said GAA President Larry McCarthy.

“The determination and skill on display in this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships has been immensely enjoyable to watch, and the players named here serve as fantastic representatives of their 3rd level institutions. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at a formal ceremony later in the year.”

The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year can be viewed in full below.

Conor Carroll – NUIG, Oranmore-Maree, Roscommon Eoghan McLaughlin – UL, Westport, Mayo Shea Ryan – DCU, Newbridge Sarsfields, Kildare Fionán Mackessy – MTUK, Ardfert, Kerry Sean Powter – UL, Douglas, Cork Eoin Kelly – NUIG, Moycullen, Galway Sean Kelly – NUIG, Moycullen, Galway Red Óg Murphy – DCU, Curry, Sligo Matthew Tierney – NUIG, Oughterard, Galway Fionn McDonagh – NUIG, Westport, Mayo Emmet McMahon – UL, Kildysart, Clare Gavin Burke – NUIG, Corofin, Galway Cathal Heneghan – NUIG, Glaveys, Roscommon David Clifford – UL, Fossa, Kerry Tony Brosnan – MTUK, Dr. Crokes, Kerry

