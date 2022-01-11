Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup opening fixtures as DCU begin defence against Maynooth

Sigerson Cup fixtures.

The Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup returns on Tuesday evening after a two-year absence due to Covid-19, and the first round of fixtures sees defending champions DCU come up against Maynooth.

Ireland’s premier higher institution Gaelic football championship is back, with a total of 15 teams looking to be crowned champions when it all finishes up on the evening of February 16th.

Due to the pandemic, DCU have had the unusual honour of holding on to the Sigerson Cup for two full years and it’s Maynooth who stand in their way on the opening night.

There are a total of seven matches scheduled to take place over Tuesday and Wednesday, with Queens University receiving a bye, and the fixtures are as follows:

Tuesday, January 11th

IT Carlow v Letterkenny Institute of Technology – 7pm – Dunganny

Maynooth University v DCU – 7pm – Maynooth University North Campus

University of Limerick v Institute of Technology Sligo – UL Grounds – 7.30pm

Wednesday, January 12th

MTU Kerry Campus v University College Dublin – 2.3opm – MTU Kerry Campus (Tralee)

TU Dublin City Campus v St Mary’s University College – 7pm – Grangegorman

NUI Galway v Ulster University – 7pm – Whitehall Colmcille Collins Avenue

MTU Cork Campus v University College Cork – 7pm – MTU Cork Campus

Jordan Morrissey on Sigerson Cup.

This year’s Sigerson Cup will feature a number of inter-county stars and one of them, Jordan Morrissey of DCU and Carlow, has been telling us about the importance of team bonding ahead of the competition.

“There’s a different feeling from everyone because, especially for ourselves and I’d imagine it’s the same with all colleges, the turnover of players has been massive because we missed that year in between so practically all panels are nearly new,” he said.

“It’s just finding that time and getting on the pitch and meeting new people and trying to gel. I think that’s a big thing with Sigerson and Third Level football in general is that you have such a limited time to bond and get to know each other on and off the field and that’s very important to how well you get on and if you succeed.

“A big thing for success in Third Level football is how well you can get on together and how well you can bond. I think that’s massive.”

“Winning it was fantastic.”

Reflecting back on DCU’s success in 2020, Jordan recalled what he refers to as a “special” experience.

“Winning (in 2020) was fantastic. You meet new people along the way no matter what and you’ll probably have friends for life but achieving and being successful with people, it just makes it that bit more special and you get that bond.

“Realistically you’re making memories that you might never get to relive again and even if you do it won’t be with the same people.

“So the winning really is fantastic, we’re all sportspeople and that’s why we play sport, we play sport to win at the end of the day because we’re competitors. But to get to do with people and make friends along the way, that just comes part and parcel with it and it’s very important to all of us.”

