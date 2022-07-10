Sean O’Shea the hero as Kerry defeat Dublin in Croke Park thriller

Kerry v Dublin.

Sean O’Shea was the hero for Kerry after he scored a last-gasp free from 55 yards to secure victory over Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park.

Just as it looked like the match was heading to extra-time, O’Shea stepped forward to make it 1-14 to 1-13, ensuring that it will be the Kingdom who face Galway in a fortnight’s time for the right to lift Sam Maguire.

Semi-final drama in Dublin.

A dramatic afternoon at Croke Park began with Lee Gannon and O’Shea exchanging points, before the latter found the net for the Kingdom with just three minutes on the clock.

Both sides continued to knock points over the bar before the next major first-half incident saw Dublin’s John Small receive a black card on 21 minutes, with the scoreboard reading Dublin 0-05 Kerry 1-06.

It looked like things were going to go from bad to worse for Dessie Farrell’s men when the referee deemed that Lorcan O’Dell’s challenge on Gavin White was a foul.

Sean O'Shea steps up with the final kick of the game to win the match for Kerry and break Dublin hearts. They reach the All-Ireland final to play Galway. Highlights on #sundaygame from 10.10pm pic.twitter.com/WRq72iNlAz — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 10, 2022

Evan Comerford penalty save.

However, O’Shea’s spot-kick was saved by Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford, who then sprang further from his goal-line to pounce on the ball, preventing the Kerryman from firing in a rebound.

This crucial intervention prevented Kerry from opening up a seven-point lead and also led to a skirmish which saw Comerford seemingly lying on the ground in pain, while Eoin Murchan and Paul Geaney received yellow cards.

When the half-time whistle arrived, Kerry were leading 1-08 to 0-06 and this became 1-10 to 0-08 early in the second half, before Dublin’s Cormac Costello found the net to reduce the deficit to two points.

O’Shea wins it for Kerry.

Just a minute later, the gap was down to a solitary point after Ciaran Kilkenny punched over on 47 minutes, before Kerry composed themselves by keeping the Dubs scoreless until the 62nd minute.

The sides were level heading into injury-time and it was the magnificent O’Shea who nosed Kerry in front once again, before Dean Rock fired over a free that would have been harder to miss.

Just as it seemed like extra-time was inevitable, Kerry were awarded the free from which O’Shea sealed their spot at their first All-Ireland Final since 2019.

Unlike their previous two appearances in the showpiece though, Jack O’Connor’s men can go into it knowing that Dublin have already been disposed of, and it will instead be Galway who lie in wait on July 24th.

