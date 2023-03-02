Roscommon v Mayo: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Roscommon v Mayo: TV info.

Roscommon face Mayo in the Allianz Football League this weekend, and the match will be broadcast on TV.

It’s a battle of the top two in Division 1 at Dr. Hyde Park this week, with both counties locked on six points after four rounds.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Roscommon v Mayo on TV this weekend.

When does the Roscommon v Mayo match take place?

Roscommon host Mayo at Dr. Hyde Park on Sunday March 5th, with throw-in scheduled for 2.45pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The all-Connacht meeting will be the second of a live football double-header on TG4 and will follow the Tyrone v Kerry match, which begins at 12.45pm.

The six-hour broadcast will be fronted by Micheál Ó Domhnaill and will wrap up with deferred coverage of the 12.45pm throw-in between Galway and Monaghan.

2023 so far.

Newly-promoted Roscommon raced out of the blocks this season, registering wins against Tyrone, Galway and Armagh in their opening three games.

A first defeat arrived last Sunday, as they fell 0-14 0-11 to Monaghan in Clones.

Mayo remain unbeaten, having picked up two wins and two draws in their opening four games.

Their campaign started with back-to-back draws against Galway and Armagh, before impressive wins followed against Kerry and Tyrone.

Our Senior Footballers take on Roscommon in Round 5 of the Allianz league on Sunday 2.45pm in Dr Hyde Park. TICKET OLNY EVENT 🎟️Tickets available here ⤵️⤵️⤵️https://t.co/XuOAFHReSW#mayogaa pic.twitter.com/vaqEEMd5gP — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) February 27, 2023

What happened in recent years?

Promotions and relegations have seen the two neighbours swap divisions for the past few years, with their most recent league meeting coming in the 2019 Division 1 campaign.

On that occasion, Mayo defeated Roscommon by a solitary point in the opening round, on their way to being crowned league champions.

Mayo also won the most recent Connacht Senior Football Championship between the two counties, in a 2020 provisional semi-final which took place in November of that year, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

