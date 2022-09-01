Roscommon GAA issue statement after referee allegedly assaulted at underage game

Statement on referee assault.

Roscommon GAA have issued a statement after a referee was allegedly assaulted at an under-17 football match on Wednesday evening.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance following the alleged incident, which occurred early in the second half of the game.

Roscommon statement.

The match was subsequently abandoned and Roscommon GAA have confirmed that they are now investigating the incident.

“Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk,” said a statement released by the county board on Thursday.

“The CCC (Competitions Control Committee) will commence a full investigation into the incident We will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Gardaí investigating referee assault.

An Garda Síochána have also issued a statement which reads as follows: “Gardaí are aware of a video circulating on social media of an alleged incident at a sports ground in Co. Roscommon on Wednesday evening, 31st August 2022.

“Gardaí are conducting enquiries into the matter.”

St Aidan’s GAA statement after referee allegedly assaulted.

St Aidan’s GAA club, whose Ballyforan ground was the location of the match, have said the following:

“St Aidan’s GAA club is currently investigating an incident that occurred during a U-17 championship game on our club grounds on Wednesday evening.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the referee, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We would also like to thank the medical personnel who assisted him following the incident.

“The club will co-operate fully with the Roscommon CCC and Roscommon GAA in their investigation of the matter.

“We will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Read More About: roscommon