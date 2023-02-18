Roscommon v Armagh: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Roscommon v Armagh: TV details.

Roscommon take on Armagh in the Allianz Football League this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

The meeting is a battle of the top-two in the Division 1, with both counties remaining unbeaten after their opening two matches.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Roscommon v Armagh on TV.

When does Roscommon v Armagh take place?

Roscommon host Armagh at Dr. Hyde Park on Sunday February 19th, with throw-in scheduled for 1.45pm.

📣 Davy Burke has named his team to play Armagh in Round 3 of the Allianz Football League Division 1 at Dr. Hyde Park on Sunday. 🎟️Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/LFTgSfAnLF 👉 https://t.co/1ioViovrcf#RosGAA #Win200Grand pic.twitter.com/e7PlvHmHiT — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) February 17, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be the first of a live football double-header on TG4 and will be followed by coverage of the Division 2 meeting between Cork v Dublin at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Coverage will be fronted by Micheál Ó Domhnaill from 1.15pm, and the broadcast will wrap up with deferred coverage of the 1.45pm throw-in between Galway and Tyrone.

2023 so far.

Roscommon sit at the top of the Division 1 table, after following up a 3-11 to 1-12 victory over Tyrone with a 0-09 0-8 win over Galway.

Armagh beat Monaghan 1-14 to 1-12 in their opening match before drawing 0-17 apiece with Mayo.

What happened in 2022?

Roscommon gained promotion from Division 2 last year, while Armagh finished third behind league finalists Kerry and Mayo in the Division 1 table.

The two counties last played each other in the league during the Covid-hit 2020 season, when their Division 2 meeting on October 17th ended Armagh 0-15 Roscommon 3-10.

Read More About: allianz leagues, armagh, roscommon