Paudie Clifford calls out officials during All-Ireland Club JFC-winning speech

Paudie Clifford calls out officials in speech.

Paudie Clifford called out referee Thomas Murphy and his officials for issuing him with a red card during Fossa’s All-Ireland Club Junior Football Championship Final victory on Sunday afternoon.

David and Paudie, the All-Ireland-winning Kerry brothers were both sent off towards the end of the game, on a day in which Gareth Devlin, Anton Coyle Darren Devlin and Kyran Robinson were also sent off for Stewartstown Harps.

Clifford brothers lead Fossa to success.

After having a numerical advantage for much of the second half, it was Fossa who came out on top, winning 0-19 to 1-13 against the Tyrone side in the Croke Park encounter.

David Clifford top-scored on the day with 11 points for Fossa before being sent off during ugly stoppage time scenes which also saw and his brother Paudie and Robinson receive their marching orders.

Paudie Clifford speech.

After receiving the Corn Seamróga Chraobh Mháirtín trophy as Fossa captain, Paudie Clifford decided to use the opportunity to have a go at the officials by saying:

“To the referee and his officials, obviously it was a tough game to ref there at the end. You did a good job, other than at the end when I was wrongly sent off. It was unbelievable how I was sent off, but a great job all around.”

The victory continues an amazing run of success for the Clifford brothers, with both having played key roles in Kerry’s Sam Maguire success last year.

They each won All-Stars in both 2021 and 2022 and they were both involved in Fossa’s Kerry Premier Junior Football Championship and Munster Junior Club Championship successes last year.

