Pat Spillane on why July All-Ireland Finals are “stupid”

Pat Spillane on July All-Ireland Finals.

Pat Spillane has explained why he thinks playing All-Ireland Finals in July is “stupid”.

This year, the All-Ireland Hurling Final was played on July 17th, with the football showpiece taking place seven days later, after GAA congress voted in favour of a split season between club and county.

Pat Spillane: “I’m against the split season.”

While club championships are now well underway, Spillane feels that the GAA are missing a trick by curtailing the inter-county season so early.

“I’m completely against the split season,” the former RTE pundit told the Irish Independent‘s The Throw-In podcast, from the National Ploughing Championships in Co. Laois.

“We have taken our two best products, inter-county hurling and football, and taken them off the shop window for nine months.

“It’s absolutely stupid.”

“Now, when you take your best product out of the shop window for nine months, you give the opposition a chance. Maybe we’re not going to go as far as the third Sunday in September to play an All-Ireland final, but at least take back the month of August.

“People say, ‘oh, you’re only saying that because you used to get paid for The Sunday Game’ and that’s a load of rubbish. I’m passionate about the GAA and a passionate GAA man, a passionate clubman and I like to see the GAA thriving.

“We’ve lost the month of August, we’ve lost the month of September and the main national papers are not talking about club matches. We’re not talking about club matches and we’re losing that opportunity for inter-county games, we need to change it. It’s an own goal.

“It’s absolutely stupid playing an All-Ireland in the middle of July. The funds for grassroots come from the inter-county game so without a vibrant inter-county calendar, we’re cutting off our noses to spite our faces,” he said.

All-Ireland Finals.

Traditionally, the All-Ireland Hurling Final took place on the first Sunday of September before the All-Ireland Football Final on the third Sunday of the month, however they were brought forward to late August and early September respectively in the few years prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The July All-Ireland Finals haven’t proven to be hugely popular but GAA President Larry McCarthy has recently insisted that while they may be held later in future years, 2023 will be no different to this year.

Read More About: Pat Spillane