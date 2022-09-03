Oisin McConville appointed new Wicklow manager

Oisin McConville appointed Wicklow manager.

Wicklow GAA have confirmed the appointment of Oisin McConville as the county’s new senior football manager.

It is the first inter-county management role for McConville, who was part of the Armagh side that won the Orchard County’s only All-Ireland title in 2002.

Wicklow statement.

“Wicklow GAA Management Committee will recommend to Wicklow Co Board that Oisin McConville be appointed as Wicklow Senior Football Manager,” said a statement issued on Friday night.

“Oisin’s experience as a player, coach and manager will bring energy and enthusiasm to the role. His backroom team will be confirmed in the coming weeks.”

Wicklow’s 2022 season.

McConville takes over a Wicklow side that has been relegated to Division 4 of the National Football League for the 2023 season.

During their 2022 Division 3 campaign under Alan Costello, the Garden County won one and drew one of seven matches, ultimately finishing bottom of the table.

Their draw came against Fermanagh in Aughrim on February 6th, before they achieved a one-point victory away to Longford on March 20th.

An inaugural Tailteann Cup campaign started strongly with a 3-16 to 1-10 victory over Waterford in the preliminary round, before they exited the competition with defeat to Offaly in round 1.

Oisin McConville: “I will give it everything.”

McConville has previously managed his hometown club Crossmaglen Rangers, leading them to two Armagh county crowns and and Ulster title.

He has since managed Seneschalstown in Meath and Iniskeen Grattans in Monaghan.

“I have had experience of managing at under-age level, university level, club level and now I’m taking the plunge into the inter-county bracket.” said the 46-year-old to the Belfast Telegraph.

“Life in Division 4 may not seem a glamorous prospect but I will be giving what I see as a big challenge everything. I have been involved in projects before that were demanding and I feel I’m at a stage of my life now where I can embrace this totally new challenge with enthusiasm.”