Offaly v Tipperary: Throw-in time and TV details for All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final: TV details.

Offaly and Tipperary face off in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final this Sunday and if you’re not attending, you’ll be able to watch it all unfold on TV.

The two counties are gunning for underage glory, Offaly for the first time since 1989, while Tipp are looking to bridge a gap that has lasted since 2016.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Sunday’s showpiece, which is expected to attract a crowd of 25,000-plus.

When does Offaly v Tipperary take place?

The Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final between Offaly and Tipperary takes place at Nowlan Park this Sunday, July 3rd, with a throw-in time of 1.30pm.

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship final on Sunday, 3rd July in UMPC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny at 1.30pm. TICKETS NOW ON SALE €15 adults; U16s free. This is the link:https://t.co/Gyze0MDTkR pic.twitter.com/96kstYLICV — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) June 21, 2022

Will it be on TV?

Offaly v Tipperary will be broadcast live on TG4. It will also be available to those outside Ireland via GAA GO.

What is at stake?

At minor level, the All-Ireland Championship is the ultimate goal. Experiencing major showpiece finals can stand the young players in good stead as they look to embark on inter-county careers at senior level.

Not only that, but the opportunity to get your hands on national silverware at any level should be enough motivation for the young men taking to the field at Nowlan Park this Sunday.

Lets turn Nowlan Park, Blue & Gold next Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ZRXIyayDEC — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) June 28, 2022

How did we get here?

Offaly finished top of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Tier 2 table, after registering victories over both Kildare and Laois.

They then went onto beat Antrim in the quarter-final and Dublin in the semi-final, before defeating Laois once more in the Leinster Final.

Their most recent step on their journey to the All-Ireland Final came with a semi-final victory over Clare on June 17th.

With 27,000 capacity UPMC Nowlan Park already close to being fully sold out, it’s fair to say that Sunday’s Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final between @Offaly_GAA and @TipperaryGAA has captured the imagination, especially in the Faithful County. #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 29, 2022

Tipperary came top in Group 1 of the Munster Minor Hurling Championship, beating Waterford and Clare along the way.

They then beat Waterford again in the provincial semi-final, before defeating Clare again, this time on penalties, in the Munster Final.

Tipp’s All-Ireland semi-final success came at the expense of Galway on June 19th.

