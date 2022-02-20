Noelle Healy dismisses talk of Dublin crisis after Mayo defeat

Noelle Healy dismisses crisis talk.

Former Dublin footballer Noelle Healy has dismissed talk of a crisis in relation to the county’s men’s side, despite Saturday night’s defeat to Mayo.

Dublin have now lost all three of their opening Allianz League matches, with Saturday’s 2-11 to 0-12 defeat at Croke Park following on from losses to Armagh and Kerry.

Noelle Healy: “I’m laughing at crisis talk.”

With results being the way they are and a number of players from the capital’s period of All-Ireland dominance now retired, there has been talk of Dessie Farrell‘s side being in “crisis” but Healy feels this is a bit overblown, and she explained her reasoning while working with RTE at Saturday night’s game.

“I’m laughing at the word crisis,” the five-time All-Ireland winner said.

“There’s talk of a transition and it’s understandable, there are a lot of new players coming in there. I think from a Dublin point of view, the way that they defended particularly in the first half is probably a bit of a positive.

"I'm laughing at the use of the word 'crisis' there" Noelle Healy believes there is no reason for Dublin to panic despite their latest #Allianzleagues defeat #RTEGAA #DUBvMAYO pic.twitter.com/2KCAXZycMD — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) February 19, 2022

“There was a lot more intensity.”

Healy went on to suggest that Dublin put in an improved showing against Mayo and that it will take time for newer players to reach the standards of the old guard.

“All (Farrell) wanted out of them was that bit more energy. In the Kerry game and the Armagh game, they really stood off them, they looked lacklustre, it was ones and twos.

“There was a lot more intensity tonight, you saw players like Brian Fenton coming up and getting around the twos and threes so that was more of a positive. I think their link play and the shots that they’re putting together, you need to let them click again a little bit.

“The 10 years with the same players consistently coming together, they knew exactly the balls they wanted to go in, the runs they were going to make off the shoulder, it was done without a second thought, it was second nature.

“They’re probably is a bit of frustration maybe for some of the players that they’re not playing the system that they’re used to playing that they want to play in, getting those other players up to scratch/

“In games like that when they’re under pressure, it might stand to them in the long term so I don’t think there’s a crisis just yet, I wouldn’t panic.

“Dublin, yeah, they’ll be under pressure this year because they’re the scalp that everybody wants unfortunately, it’s a serious pressure-cooker for them to try and learn it but not a crisis yet.”

Dessie Farrell.

Farrell was in agreement with Healy when asked by RTE if he thought he was dealing with a crisis.

“Obviously it’s disappointing the string of results we had, but there’s a combination of factors involved in that,” the manager said.

“While the results have been poor, there has been certain aspects of the game, our performances, that have been quite pleasing.

“We’re getting an opportunity to try out a lot of new players as well, we have some of the older senior guys coming back from injury over the coming weeks as well, so for us it’s about taking it game by game and that’s the way we approach it.”

Next up for Dublin, a meeting with Kildare in Newbridge on February 27th.