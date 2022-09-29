All-Ireland winner Neil McGee announces inter-county retirement

Neil McGee announces inter-county retirement.

All-Irleand-winning Donegal footballer Neil McGee has announced his retirement from inter-county football at the age of 36.

The defender was a key member of the county’s Championship-winning team of 2012 which was just the second in their history, after their 1992 success.

He also helped Donegal to five Ulster titles, as well as a National Football League title in 2007.

Neil McGee: “The body doesn’t have anything left.”

McGee announced his retirement in an interview with Donegal News on Thursday morning, just over six weeks shy of his 37th birthday.

“The body just doesn’t have anything left to give,” he said. “I thought long and hard about last year, going back I mean. And with Declan (Bonner) staying on, I decided to give it one more shot.

“But with the back playing up like it did after that injury the season before, I just didn’t feature like I would have wanted. So it was a much easier decision this time around.”

Imagine a full-back line with Tony Scullion and Neil McGee. Two old-school teak-tough defenders. 💪 Who is the biggest hard man to hail from your county? 👀 pic.twitter.com/fKVfaswOJp — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) May 9, 2020

Gaoth Dobhair.

While McGee won’t feature in the green and gold anymore, he does intend to carry on playing with his club Gaoth Dobhair, with whom he won the Ulster Senior Championship in 2018.

“Whatever is left in the tank now I intend to give it all to Gaoth Dobhair,” he added. “I missed so much there over the years because of what we were trying to achieve with Donegal.

“But representing my county, it’s been such a massive part of my life but I can look back and say it was all worth it. I have no regrets. Yeah, there are games and big days that got away from us. And they stick in the throat. But if I could rewind the clock and do it all over again I would.”

McGee played a record 195 times for Donegal over the years and picked up three All-Stars along the way. He also played in the 2014 All-Ireland Final, when Jim McGuinness’ side came up short against Kerry.

